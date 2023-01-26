Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Revival Gold Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of RVLGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 32,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.60.
Revival Gold Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revival Gold (RVLGF)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.