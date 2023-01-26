Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the December 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Revival Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RVLGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 32,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,779. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.60.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segment: Canada, Australia, and the United States of America. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

