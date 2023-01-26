RH (NYSE:RH) Director Hilary K. Krane Sells 137 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total transaction of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RH Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RH stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.99. 326,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,415. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $441.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.40.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. Research analysts predict that RH will post 25.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RH by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 9.3% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

