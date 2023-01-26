Ribbon Finance Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last Week (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $84.55 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00403772 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.49 or 0.28341840 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.00588792 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

