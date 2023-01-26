RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
RLI Trading Up 0.8 %
RLI stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $134.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,228. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.37. RLI has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.
RLI Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $7.26 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.65%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About RLI
RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLI (RLI)
