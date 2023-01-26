Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.81. 1,390,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.78.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

