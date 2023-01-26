Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.70-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.54-$8.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.45 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.63.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.8 %

ROK stock traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $283.06. 742,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,426. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $297.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 9,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

