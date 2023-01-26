Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.70 ($70.33) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.22) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th.

ETR BOSS opened at €60.28 ($65.52) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 12 month high of €59.12 ($64.26). The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €54.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

