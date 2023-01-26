Rublix Hits One Day Trading Volume of $50.33 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Rublix has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Rublix token can now be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a market cap of $474,300.85 and approximately $50.33 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rublix Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.02286106 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $50.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

