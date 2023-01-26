Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $122.26

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.26 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 171.83 ($2.13). Saga shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.08), with a volume of 1,039,993 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Saga from GBX 155 ($1.92) to GBX 92 ($1.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Saga alerts:

Saga Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.45. The company has a market cap of £253.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.55.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.