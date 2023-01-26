Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 40,633 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $541,231.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,954.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $221,990.50.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $273,265.70.

Samsara Stock Up 2.6 %

Samsara stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 789,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,204. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Samsara by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 4,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,237,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 1,211,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

