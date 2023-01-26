Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €110.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($134.78) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($132.61) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of SY1 opened at €98.12 ($106.65) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €105.21. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($79.87).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

