Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SPNS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Sapiens International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Sapiens International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $22.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 51.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at $22,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

