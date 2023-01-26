Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $47.15. 122,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,676. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $52.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55.

