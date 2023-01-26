Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.45 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. 4,440,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.62. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised Seagate Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

