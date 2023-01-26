Seele-N Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $78.47 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $78.47 million and $1.29 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00049902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00217217 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00331976 USD and is up 4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,001,386.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

