SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Down 82.1% in January

SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MEAC stock remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299. SEP Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEP Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEAC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SEP Acquisition by 1,808.4% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEP Acquisition by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEP Acquisition

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

