Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.55

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and traded as high as $33.42. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 49,884 shares trading hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

