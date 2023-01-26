Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Rises By 310.0%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 310.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BCTXW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.90. 418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BriaCell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,219 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

