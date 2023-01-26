Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rises By 513.0%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 513.0% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of BLIN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. 101,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,890. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
