Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Expands By 189.1%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 189.1% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,889. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.01.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.