Short Interest in Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Rises By 1,253.8%

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 1,253.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTAGF remained flat at $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday. Capita has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

