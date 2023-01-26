Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Drops By 55.3%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter worth $88,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 322.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.9 %

IMOS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 11,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,701. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $854.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $172.99 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IMOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

