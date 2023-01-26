Short Interest in CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Decreases By 70.6%

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the December 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
CSPCY traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.76. The company had a trading volume of 42,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,968. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.53. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$5.35.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (CSPCY)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.