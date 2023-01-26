Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declines By 85.4%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBSDY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.30. 37,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $81.68 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBS Group Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

