Short Interest in Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Grows By 313.1%

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 313.1% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Delic Stock Performance
Shares of Delic stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Thursday. 176,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,153. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Delic has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
Delic Company Profile
