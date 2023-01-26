Short Interest in Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Grows By 313.1%

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 313.1% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Delic Stock Performance

Shares of Delic stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Thursday. 176,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,153. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Delic has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Get Delic alerts:

Delic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Delic Holdings Corp. provides various medicines and treatments in the United States and Canada. It operates The Delic, a creative platform that creates and hosts public discourse about psychedelic culture; Meet Delic, which organizes event to promote topics, such as safety and harm reduction, Hollywood, mental health and psychedelics, the power of integration, human performance, medicine, and other topics; Reality Sandwich, a public online education platform with approximately 10,000 pieces of content, including psychedelic guides, news, and culture; and Delic Radio, a podcast that discusses topics related to the psychedelic space with experts comprising discussions relating to news, science, culture, medicine, current affairs, and policy.

Receive News & Ratings for Delic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.