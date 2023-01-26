Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Expands By 1,050.0%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.27. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
