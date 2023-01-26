Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Expands By 1,050.0%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.27. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $24.23 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Post Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($54.89) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. AlphaValue cut Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deutsche Post from €41.50 ($45.11) to €46.40 ($50.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

