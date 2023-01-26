Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Drops By 68.5%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 220,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,771. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.