Short Interest in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Drops By 68.5%

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 220,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,771. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.