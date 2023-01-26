Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Decreases By 89.6%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

