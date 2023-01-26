Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Expands By 257.1%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Glanbia in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Glanbia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $12.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.99.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.
Read More
