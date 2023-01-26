Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Decreases By 94.1%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,373,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.20. 1,660,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $58.16.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USIG. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,425,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,083,000. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,574,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 49,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,884,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.