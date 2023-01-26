Short Interest in Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Grows By 400.0%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance
Kingdee International Software Group stock remained flat at $221.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $307.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.36.
About Kingdee International Software Group
