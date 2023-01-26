Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Rises By 2,100.0%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LEJU stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 2,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

