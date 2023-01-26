Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Expands By 201.5%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMUGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 149,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,826. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $252,000. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 303.0% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 273,307 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

