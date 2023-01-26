Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Expands By 201.5%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 201.5% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 149,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,826. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $252,000. Matisse Capital grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 303.0% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 273,307 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

