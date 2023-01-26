Short Interest in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Expands By 129.5%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 129.5% from the December 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northern Trust stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock remained flat at $22.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. Northern Trust has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $25.90.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

About Northern Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.