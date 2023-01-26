Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Drops By 72.7%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Royce Global Value Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE RGT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.
Royce Global Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust
About Royce Global Value Trust
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
Featured Stories
