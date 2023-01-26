Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Drops By 72.7%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RGT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

Royce Global Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

About Royce Global Value Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

