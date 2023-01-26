Short Interest in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Increases By 148.4%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the December 31st total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the third quarter worth $247,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 200.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 207.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the second quarter valued at $2,282,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Price Performance

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B stock remained flat at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 729,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,570. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

