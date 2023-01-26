Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.39.

Smith Micro Software stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 176,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.82. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 51.78% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

