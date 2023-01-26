Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 88.8% from the December 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.3 %

SLAC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,826. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries.

