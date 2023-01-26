Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading Up 7.6%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 4,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Source Energy Services to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.
About Source Energy Services
Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Source Energy Services (SCEYF)
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.