Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Trading Up 7.6%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 4,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Source Energy Services to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

