Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 483.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 316,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.57. The company had a trading volume of 574,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,766. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

