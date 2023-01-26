Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.46, for a total value of $2,093,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,123.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,509 shares of company stock worth $18,937,464 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $807.09. 93,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,952. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $830.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $765.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

