STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.22 and last traded at C$5.29. Approximately 142,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 193,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$64,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,101,716.98.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

