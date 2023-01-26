Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 25th (AMP, BSX, CLAR, CW, HAL, IVZ, KE, LECO, NDSN, NTAP)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 25th:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Ameriprise Financial Inc alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.