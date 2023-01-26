StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.31% of Natuzzi worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

