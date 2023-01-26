StockNews.com Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Hold

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Invesco Stock Down 2.8 %

IVZ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,938,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

