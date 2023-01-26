StockNews.com Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Hold

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.
Invesco Stock Down 2.8 %
IVZ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,938,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Activity at Invesco
In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Invesco
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Invesco by 85.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
