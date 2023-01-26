Strong Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $899,779.92 and $63,555.04 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Strong token can now be bought for $6.51 or 0.00028257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

