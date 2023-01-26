Suku Price Up 41.2% Over Last Week (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and $988,288.96 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

