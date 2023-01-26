Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SNMCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncorp Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Suncorp Group stock opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.