Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) vs. CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Critical Contrast

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and CCUR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 1.48 -$153.43 million ($4.40) -0.30 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Sunlight Financial and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $3.06, indicating a potential upside of 133.46%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than CCUR.

Risk and Volatility

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 438.95, meaning that its share price is 43,795% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial -334.33% -1.37% -1.19% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

