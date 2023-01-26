Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Up 497.2% in January

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 497.2% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Surge Battery Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Surge Battery Metals stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 162,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,593. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Surge Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.37.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada; and holds interest in the Nevada North lithium project that comprises of 154 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 794 hectares.

