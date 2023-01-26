Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Up 497.2% in January

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 497.2% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Surge Battery Metals Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Surge Battery Metals stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. 162,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,593. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Surge Battery Metals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.37.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile
